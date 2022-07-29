After steadily rising earlier this month, local COVID infections slowed down slightly.
Winona County saw 92 infections the week of July 23, the latest data available, down slightly from 99 infections the week before. Two Winona County residents died of COVID the week of July 23 and two were hospitalized, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Those are the first deaths in the county since mid-May; there have been 11 so far this year. The CDC COVID risk level for Winona County fell from high to medium as of July 29.
In Trempealeau County, there were 58 new cases this week, on par with 57 last week. There were no new deaths and one new hospitalization, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The CDC risk level for Trempealeau County is high as of July 29.
Buffalo County had 25 new cases this week, up from 15 last week and on par with 26 two weeks ago. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the state health department. The CDC risk level is medium as of July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.