Winona County had 107 new COVID cases this week, down from 196 last week. There were 69 new cases in Trempealeau County this week, compared to 68 last week. Buffalo County saw 44 new infections, up from 28 last week, but down from 58 two weeks ago.
One Winona County resident died as a result of the virus in the past week, according to Minnesota Department of Health. There were no new deaths in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
