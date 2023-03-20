Two people died from the coronavirus and confirmed cases were down in the latest reports.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 34 confirmed COVID cases during the week of March 11, the latest data available. That’s down from 45 the prior week, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. COVID case data in Minnesota and Wisconsin only include laboratory test results, not rapid tests. One county resident died from the virus the week of March 11, the first death since last October. There were no new hospitalizations. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
In Trempealeau County, there were 17 new cases last week, up from 26 the week prior, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Two county residents were hospitalized with the virus. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw six cases last week, compared to five the week prior. One county resident died from COVID last week, according to DHS. There were no new hospitalizations. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
