Confirmed COVID cases were flat in Winona County and down in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) signed off on new vaccine boosters targeting the omicron COVID variant, one version of which will be available to everyone 12 and older.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 92 confirmed COVID cases the week of August 27, the latest data available, compared to 93 the week prior. One resident was hospitalized with COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level was low.
Trempealeau County - high
After rising in late August, Trempealeau County COVID cases dropped this week. There were 45 new cases, compared to 70 the week before. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to state and county health departments. The CDC COVID activity level, which reflects some of the higher case numbers from last week, was high.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County’s cases also declined after a late August jump. Buffalo County had 15 new cases this week, down from 29 last week. There were no new deaths, according to the state. The CDC COVID activity level was low.
Omicron boosters on the way
This week, the FDA and CDC signed off on two new booster shots: one made by Moderna available to everyone 18 and up and another by Pfizer-BioNTech available to those 12 and up. In a statement, the FDA wrote the new boosters “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant,” were authorized after extensive safety testing, and have similar side effects to past vaccines: soreness and flu-like symptoms.
The agencies recommended that eligible people wait at least two months after their last booster shot to get the boosters. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said.
