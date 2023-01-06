Local COVID cases fell in Trempealeau County while continuing a slight, gradual rise in Winona and Buffalo counties.
Winona County - medium
There were 51 confirmed COVID cases in Winona County during the week of December 31, the latest data available. That’s a slight increase from 48 the week prior, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the third straight week with a new intensive care case. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County saw 11 new cases this week, down from 20 last week, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
In Buffalo County, 10 new COVID cases were reported this week, up slightly from eight last week. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
