After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall.
Winona County - low
There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County had 23 new cases this week, up from 14 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw nine new cases this week, compared to 11 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, and the CDC COVID activity level is low.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.