Winona County COVID cases continued to gradually increase this week, and hospitalizations rose in Winona and Trempealeau counties.
There were 147 new infections in Winona County in the past seven days, compared to 135 last week and 75 two weeks ago. Four Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID this week, including one ICU admission, and there were no new deaths.
Trempealeau County saw 53 new cases, a slight uptick from 42 last week. Two county residents were hospitalized with COVID last week, according to county officials. A Trempealeau County resident died from the virus, the state reported last Wednesday.
In Buffalo County, there were 28 new infections this week, compared to 33 last week. There were no new hospitalizations, according to the county, and no new deaths.
