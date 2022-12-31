Local COVID cases rose gradually in the latest reports.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 48 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 24, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the second in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County had 20 COVID cases last week, up from 15 the week before, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Two county residents were hospitalized for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had eight confirmed COVID cases last week, up from three the week before. There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
