Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.