Local COVID infections rose in the latest reports.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 93 confirmed cases during the week of August 20, the latest data available. That is up from 77 the prior week. Two Winona County residents were hospitalized in intensive care for COVID, and one resident died of the virus that week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - medium
Cases rose more sharply in Trempealeau County, where there were 70 confirmed cases this week, up from 45 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state and county health officials. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had 29 new cases this week, up from 20 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state and county health officials. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.