Local COVID cases were up slightly this week, and a new vaccine option is expected to be available soon.
After falling in recent weeks, Winona County COVID cases rebounded slightly the week of July 9, the latest data available. There were 68 cases that week, up from 54 the week prior. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the state health department.
Similarly, Trempealeau County saw an uptick, with 42 new cases this week, up from 31 last week. One Trempealeau County resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to state and county health officials.
In Buffalo County, there were 26 new cases this week, up from nine last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths.
Also this week, Novavax’s new COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on July 13, and the Centers for Disease Control is expected to sign off shortly, making the vaccine available to Americans. Unlike the recently developed mRNA technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, Novavax uses a more traditional approach to creating vaccines that has been around for decades, by growing coronavirus proteins in a lab.
