Confirmed local COVID cases remain low and were steady to rising in the latest reports. There was an uptick in hospitalizations in Winona and Buffalo counties.
Winona County - low
In Winona County, there were 27 confirmed COVID cases during the week of March 25, the latest data available. That’s on par with 25 cases the week prior, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. Case statistics in Minnesota and Wisconsin only include laboratory tests, not at-home, rapid tests. Two county residents were hospitalized for COVID the week of March 25, the first new hospitalizations of March. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County saw 14 new cases last week, up from eight the previous week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had nine confirmed COVID cases last week, up from four the prior week. Two county residents were hospitalized for the virus. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.