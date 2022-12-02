After falling in recent weeks, Winona County COVID cases rebounded somewhat. Infections were relatively steady in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 45 confirmed COVID cases during the week of November 26, the latest data available. That’s up from 26 cases the week prior, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was placed in intensive care due to the virus, the first hospitalization in the county since late October, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County saw 25 new cases this week, compared to 21 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
In Buffalo County, there were seven new cases this week, compared to five last week. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
