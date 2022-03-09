Local COVID cases were largely down this week, with a slight uptick in Buffalo County. Hospitalizations in Winona County were comparatively high this week, possibly reflecting the tail end of the Omicron surge last month.
All three counties dropped below the threshold for high COVID risk, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) new guidance, meaning the CDC no longer recommends universal masking in all indoor public spaces. At press time on Tuesday, Winona and Buffalo counties were under the CDC’s medium risk category, and Trempealeau County was at low risk. More information on CDC recommendations is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html.
There were 65 new infections confirmed in Winona County this week, down from 137 last week. Three Winona County residents were hospitalized in intensive care units this past week, compared to one last week. There were no new deaths.
Trempealeau County saw 26 new infections this week, down from 31 last week, and no new deaths, according to state data. There were no new hospitalizations last week, the latest data available from the county.
In Buffalo County, there was a slight rise with 30 infections this week compared to 21 last week, according to state data. There were no new deaths this week and, as of last week, no new hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.