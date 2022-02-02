After hitting an all-time high last week of 929 new infections in seven days, Winona County COVID infections declined slightly this week, with 528 new infections. There were no new deaths in the county, and eight new hospitalizations — an increase over last week — including one patient requiring intensive care, according to county officials.
New cases fell dramatically in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties this week.
In Trempealeau County, there were 250 new infections this week, down from 419 last week. There were no new deaths this week, and no new hospitalizations as of Jan. 26.
In Buffalo County, new cases fell from 170 last week to 101 this week. There were no new deaths this week, and two new hospitalizations as of Jan. 25, the latest data available.
