Local COVID cases have been steadily declining since August, and that trend continued in the latest reports. There was one new death from COVID in Winona County.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 48 COVID cases during the week of September 17, the latest data available, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a decline from 55 the week prior.
One Winona County resident died of the virus that week. It’s the fourth COVID death in Winona County since July. Prior to that, the last death was in March.
There were no new hospitalizations. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County saw 14 new COVID cases this week, down from 21 the week before, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County also saw COVID cases dropping from 15 last week to 11 this week. There were no new deaths and one new hospitalization, according to state and county health departments. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
