Local COVID cases continued to decline in Winona and Trempealeau counties in the latest reports, and there were a few new hospitalizations in Winona County.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 55 confirmed new COVID cases during the week of September 10, the latest data available, the Minnesota Department of Health reported. That represents a slight drop from 60 cases the prior week. Three Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID that week, the most since July, but none required intensive care. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - low
In Trempealeau County, there were 21 new cases this week, down from 35 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state and county health officials, and the CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - medium
Buffalo County saw 15 new cases this week, on par with 16 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state and county health officials, and the CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.