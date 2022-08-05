Local COVID cases were stable to declining in recent weeks.
In Winona County, confirmed COVID cases were steady for the second week in a row. There were 89 new cases the week of July 30, the latest available data, compared to 92 the week before. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations, according to the state health department. The CDC COVID activity level was medium as of August 5.
In Trempealeau County, confirmed cases were down, with 41 this week compared to 58 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to county health officials. The CDC COVID activity level was medium.
Infections also fell in Buffalo County. There were 16 new cases this week, down from 25 last week, and no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to state data. The CDC COVID activity level was medium.
