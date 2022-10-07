Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona County in the latest reports, while remaining stable in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
Winona County - low
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Winona County had 63 new COVID cases during the week of October 1, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 46 cases the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County had 25 new cases this week, on par with 23 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had 11 new cases this week, compared to 9 last week. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
