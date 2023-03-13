Winona County - low
In Winona County, there were 45 confirmed COVID cases during the week of March 4, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 cases the week prior, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. Case statistics in Minnesota and Wisconsin only include laboratory tests, not at-home, rapid tests. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County had 26 confirmed COVID cases last week, up from 15 the week prior, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw five confirmed cases last week, compared to four the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for the virus. There were no new deaths. CDC COVID activity level is low.
