Confirmed COVID cases were down in Winona County and up slightly in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 37 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 3, the latest data available. That’s down from 45 the previous week. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID the week of December 3, the second hospitalization in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level rose to medium.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County saw 32 new COVID cases this week, up from 25 last week. Two residents were hospitalized for the virus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
In Buffalo County, there were 11 new cases this week, up from seven last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
