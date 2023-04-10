Winona County - low
Winona County had 27 confirmed COVID cases during the week of April 1, the latest data available. That’s exactly equal to the number of cases the prior week, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. Case statistics in Minnesota and Wisconsin only include laboratory test results, not at-home, rapid tests. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
In Trempealeau County, there were 13 new cases last week, on par with 14 the week before, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident was hospitalized for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw four new cases last week, down from nine the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
