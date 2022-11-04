Local COVID update
COVID cases were up slightly in Buffalo and Winona counties in the latest reports. Three Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID recently, the most in over two months.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 59 confirmed COVID cases during the week of October 29, the latest data available. That’s up slightly from 51 the week prior, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Three county residents were hospitalized for COVID that week, though none needed intensive care, according to the state. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level rose to medium.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County had 21 cases this week, compared to 20 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident was hospitalized with the virus this week, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw 10 new confirmed COVID cases this week, down from 17 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
