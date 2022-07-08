Local COVID cases were steady to declining this week.
In Winona County, there were 54 new cases during the week of July 2, the latest data available. That is down from 76 the week prior. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths.
In Trempealeau County, there were 31 new cases this week, compared to 28 last week. One Trempealeau County resident was hospitalized for COVID this week, and there were no new deaths, according to county health officials.
Buffalo County saw 9 new cases this week, compared to 10 last week. One resident was hospitalized for COVID this week, and there were no new deaths, according to county officials.
