Local COVID cases are up slightly in Winona and Trempealeau counties and steady in Buffalo County. This data only includes laboratory tests and does not include rapid tests.
Winona County - low
In Winona County, there were 41 confirmed cases during the week of February 4, the latest data available. That’s up from 33 the week prior, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County had 24 confirmed cases this week, up from 15 last week, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident died from the virus, and one was hospitalized. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw five confirmed cases this week, compared to three last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
