Local COVID cases were down in Winona and Buffalo counties and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports, and children as young as 5 are now eligible for updated Omicron-specific booster shots.
Winona County - medium
Winona County had 59 confirmed COVID cases during the week of October 8, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). That’s a slight decline from 63 the week before. A Winona County resident died from COVID, and another was hospitalized due to the virus, according to MDH. There have been three deaths from COVID in the county since July. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County saw 38 cases this week, up from 25 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to county and state health officials. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had eight COVID cases this week, down from 11 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to DHS. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Omicron boosters available for children
Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters — called bivalent boosters — are now available for children ages 5-11 after the CDC and FDA authorized their use this week. The boosters are intended to provide better protection against the recent Omicron variant of the virus. Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccine providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.