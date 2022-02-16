Local COVID infections continued their sharp declines this week, as the Omicron surge wanes.
In Winona County, there were 196 new infections this week, down from 290 last week. Buffalo County saw new cases drop from 58 last week to 28 this week. In Trempealeau County, infections were stable: 68 both this and last week.
There were two new hospitalizations in Winona County and no new deaths, according to county officials. Buffalo and Trempealeau counties reported zero new hospitalization and deaths for the week of Feb. 8, the latest data available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.