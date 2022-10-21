Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona and Buffalo counties and down in Trempealeau County.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 64 new COVID cases during the week of October 15, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 59 the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The CDC COVID activity level was low.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County saw 19 new COVID cases this week, down from 38 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level was medium.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had 11 new COVID cases this week, up slightly from eight last week. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations. The CDC COVID activity level was low.
