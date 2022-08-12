COVID cases are down in Winona County and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports. Also this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control relaxed some of its guidance for quarantine and isolation.
Winona County
Winona County had 73 confirmed COVID cases the week of August 6, the latest data available. That’s down from 89 the previous week. The CDC COVID activity level is medium. There were no new deaths and two new hospitalizations for COVID, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Trempealeau County
Trempealeau County had 62 new cases this week, up from 43 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The CDC COVID activity level is high. There were two new hospitalizations and no new deaths, according to the county.
Buffalo County
Cases were stable in Buffalo County, with 17 new cases this week, the same as last week. The CDC COVID activity level is low. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths.
New CDC guidelines
Announcing new, relaxed quarantine guidelines, CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti said, ““We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19 … This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
The new guidelines:
- Eliminate the recommendation that unvaccinated quarantine after exposure to COVID, and instead recommends that everyone wear a high quality mask for 10 days after exposure and get tested for COVID on day 5.
- Recommend that people who are positive for COVID isolate for at least 5 days, wear a high quality mask for 10 days, and avoid vulnerable people for at least 10 days.
- People with moderate illness (such as shortness of breath) isolate for at least 10 days.
- People with severe illness should consult a doctor before ending isolation.
- Eliminate the test-to-stay recommendation that students and school staff exposed to COVID regularly test before coming to school.
For more details, visit the CDC.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.