Local COVID cases were down in Winona County, steady in Trempealeau County, and up slightly in Buffalo County in the latest reports. Also this week, state officials announced that Minnesotans may order four at-home rapid tests for free. The free tests are available to all households, including those that took advantage of previous free tests.
Winona County - medium
After rising significantly in early November, Winona County COVID cases dropped off in mid-November. Winona County saw 40 new cases during the week of November 12, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s down from 74 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. Likely reflecting the early November uptick, the CDC COVID activity level rose to medium.
Trempealeau County - low
Trempealeau County had 24 cases this week, on par with 23 last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Two county residents were hospitalized for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
In Buffalo County, there were 10 new cases this week, up from six last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
MN: Free rapid tests
In an effort to help residents stay safe ahead of the holidays, Minnesota state officials are offering four free, rapid COVID tests to every household in the state, while supplies last. Residents may order tests at sayyeshometest.org or by calling the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available.
