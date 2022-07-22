Local COVID cases rose recently, and the Centers for Disease Control signed off on the new Novavax vaccine this week.
COVID cases continued rising in Winona County the week of July 16, the latest data available, with 99 new cases, up from 68 the week prior and almost double the total from two weeks prior. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), four Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID the week of July 16, including one that required intensive care.
There were no new deaths in Winona County as of July 16, according to MDH. Winona County Public Health officials — who have access to more recent data not yet publicly available — reported that two Winona County residents died from COVID this week, one on July 22 and one on July 21.
In Trempealeau County, cases were also up, with 57 cases this week, compared to 42 last week. There was one new hospitalization this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and a Trempealeau County resident died of the virus on July 15.
In Buffalo County, cases were down slightly, with 15 new cases this week, compared to 26 last week. There was one new hospitalization and no new deaths, according to DHS.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the new Novavax vaccine was created using decades-old technology. “If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise again across parts of the country, vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease.”
