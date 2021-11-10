An uptick in local COVID cases continued this week. Winona County saw 165 new cases this week, on par with last week’s 169 and up significantly from two weeks ago, when there were just 102 cases. In Buffalo County, infections rose gradually for the second straight week, with 63 new cases in the past seven days, up from 56 a week ago. One hundred more Trempealeau County residents tested positive for the virus this week, up from 73 last week.
Hospitalization also continued at a steady pace. One additional Winona County resident was hospitalized for COVID in the past week, according to county health officials. Buffalo County reported two new hospitalizations as of Nov. 2, and Trempealeau County also reported two new hospitalizations as of Nov. 3, the latest data available. There were no new deaths.
For information on local vaccine clinics, see pages 4B and 3C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.