by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students in Jeanine Gangeness’ doctoral leadership course this semester are balancing numerous responsibilities, from raising children to full-time jobs. They took on graduate assignments when they joined Gangeness’ class, as well, and Gangeness loves every moment of working with them. “They’re just doing it all, and they’re doing it well. And so, it’s fun for me to listen to them and hear about how they’re learning,” she said.
The doctoral leadership course is one of many graduate classes offered at Winona State University (WSU). Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) also offers a number of graduate programs. At both universities, students can earn graduate degrees in fields such as health care, social work, and education.
College leaders also hope graduate programs will have a positive impact on the universities themselves. At WSU, graduate enrollment has increased as undergraduate enrollment has declined. Enrollment in graduate programs at WSU has increased each year for the past seven years, going from 475 in fall 2015 to 800 in fall 2021, amid decreasing undergraduate enrollment during that time frame. “I think it’s important for the sustainability of our enrollment, as well as great opportunities for students who want to stay for their graduate degree,” Gangeness, WSU’s dean of graduate studies, said.
Graduate programs at SMU align with the university’s Lasallian Catholic heritage to assist students with gaining the skills needed to be ethical leaders in their communities, Brian Schmisek, SMU’s provost and dean of faculties, said. “They really help us fulfill our mission,” he said. Graduate enrollment at SMU has decreased some since 2019, from 4,081 in the fall of that year to 3,455 in fall 2021, at all its campuses in Winona, Rochester and the Twin Cities.
University officials are also working to further develop their existing graduate programs and create new ones. As college leaders plan for the future of their graduate programs, Gangeness said the pandemic has reinforced a valuable lesson about serving students: “It has … reminded us that adult learners like to have flexible and accessible programming,” she said, adding that includes online courses, for instance.
University leaders want graduate programs to benefit adult learners as well as the job market, Gangeness and Schmisek said. Ideas for new courses come from keeping tabs on what programs adult learners are asking for, as well as market demand, Schmisek said. “We like to be responsive to what the market needs are,” he said.
To try to meet those needs, SMU is introducing micro credentials. Students could take four graduate classes to earn a certificate in finance, for instance, as opposed to 10 classes for a master’s degree, Schmisek said. Students could then take additional classes over time to earn the master’s degree. The goal is to help students accelerate their careers, Schmisek said.
For example, students could also take a single class to earn a digital badge in finance, that they could post on their LinkedIn, for instance, so employers could see the skills they learned to get the badge. Schmisek said that after taking more classes, that badge could ultimately lead to a master’s degree. Another program area in which students could earn a badge, certificate and master’s degree is business administration.
Future programs include a graduate certificate in accounting or organizational and change leadership, and a children’s hospital fellowship in anesthesiology, Schmisek said.
Upcoming programs at WSU are a master’s in strategic communication or performance analytics, Gangeness said.
Though graduate programs are undergoing changes, one aspect that will not shift is providing students with an opportunity to learn throughout their lives, Schmisek said. “We’re always upscaling … and preparing for the next promotion, the next job,” he said. “And we are those students’ partners in helping them to get that next job and that next promotion.”
