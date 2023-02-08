by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last month, the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill protecting reproductive health care rights, including the right to an abortion, and Governor Tim Walz signed it into a law last Tuesday. Local lawmakers opposed the bill.
The Minnesota Supreme Court previously ruled in Doe v. Gomez in 1995 that the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. This new law reinforces that right, if there are any shifts to how the state Supreme Court interprets the constitution. It also protects the right to reproductive health care more broadly. The new law states, “Every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health … ” Additionally, it defines reproductive health care as including “contraception; sterilization; preconception care; maternity care; abortion care; family planning and fertility services; and counseling regarding reproductive health care.” The law also states that local governments cannot be more restrictive than the state with reproductive health care regulations.
“Last November, Minnesotans spoke loud and clear: They want their reproductive rights protected – not stripped away,” Walz said in the press release. “Today, we are delivering on our promise to put up a firewall against efforts to reverse reproductive freedom. No matter who sits on the Minnesota Supreme Court, this legislation will ensure Minnesotans have access to reproductive health care for generations to come.”
Local legislators did not vote in favor of the bill. In the Senate, the bill, the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, passed 34-33. Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and Senator Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa ) did not support the bill. In the House, the bill passed 69-65. Representative Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) and Representative Steve Jacob (R-Altura) did not support the bill.
Pelowski said, “I’ve always supported pro-life, as a personal issue,” noting that he does not view it as a political issue, but a personal value. He continued with regard to the new law, “You can have an abortion over any time of the period of the pregnancy, and that just simply went way too far.” He would approach any related legislation this session in the same manner, he said.
Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser said in a press release of the act, “It is extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better.”
According to the Session Daily, the House did not pass proposed amendments to ban third-trimester abortions and require abortion facilities to be licensed. The bill language does not include any limits on when abortions would not be allowed, and Republicans advocated for limits on late-term abortion. According to MinnPost, some legal experts said state law does not restrict late-term abortions.
