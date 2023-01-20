by ALEXANDRA RETTER
This year’s legislative session is underway, and lawmakers are weighing what funding to put toward education and service providers, among other areas, against a backdrop of a projected $17.6 billion surplus.
When asked about spending the surplus, Representative Gene Pelowski (DFL- Winona) said he is working to pursue programming that would connect the K-12 and community college systems. “Every Minnesota high school senior should have the option of graduating not just with a traditional diploma, but with an employable skill set,” he said.
Senator Jeremy Miller (R- Winona) said, “So I think the vast majority of the money should be returned to the taxpayers by eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits, as well as [granting] income tax cuts for working Minnesotans. I also think there are some spending priorities.” These spending priorities include nursing homes, disability service providers and public safety, he said. “And education is another priority. But we have to prioritize reforms that are going to help kids be more successful in the classroom,” he said.
Miller said one of his top goals this session is eliminating state income taxes on Social Security. “And it’s been an initiative that I’ve been working on for a number of years, and with a large budget surplus of nearly $18 million, I think it’s time to eliminate the tax on social security benefits,” he said. Additionally, he would like to lower income taxes, he said. Last year, Governor Tim Walz proposed rebate checks, in contrast. “And the reason why I like permanent, ongoing tax relief better than a one-time rebate check is permanent, ongoing tax relief is something that continues year after year, where a rebate check would be one time,” he said.
Pelowski said he supports eliminating the Social Security tax; however, he said, this elimination would be difficult, as some state leaders do not support it.He continued that he is hopeful about eliminating a portion of the tax if the legislature does not eliminate it entirely.
Another area of consideration for the legislature is education funding. Miller said he supported additional K-12 funding. “But again, we need to have reforms in place, because right now, we have declining test scores, students are falling behind in basic subjects like reading and math. So, there needs to be a strong focus on literacy programs to help kids read better, as well as math programs to help kids be more successful in math,” he said. Republicans last session proposed some education funding increases and reading reform initiatives, while Walz’s recent proposal includes across-the-board increases in funding.
When asked about increasing K-12 funding, Pelowski noted that both the K-12 and higher education systems have faced declining enrollment. He added that Governor Tim Walz recently proposed increasing education funding. “So I think the governor has started on a path. Hopefully we’ll be able to complement that on the higher education side,” he said.
Miller said he favored some additional funding for higher education. “But I also believe that higher education institutions need to downsize or decrease some of their administrative costs,” he said. “I’d also like to see a reduction in spending for the Minnesota State colleges’ central office.”
The Minnesota State System requested $350 million to fund a tuition freeze, student services and workforce development.
Pelowski said he thought the request might be valid, once legislators receive a full explanation of it.
“I think the request is very aggressive,” Miller said.
There may also be a bonding bill to borrow to fund state and local construction projects for lawmakers to weigh. Miller said he would support a bonding bill with a reasonable price tag that addressed core projects for infrastructure across the state such as roads and bridges, as well as water and sewage infrastructure.
To address bonding requests, Pelowski said he would like to focus on preserving and replacing facilities at higher education institutions. This includes making sure roofs and HVAC systems are up to par, for instance, he said. “That’s got to be our number one priority,” he said.
Recreational marijuana legalization could also be debated. Pelowski said he is waiting to see what a bill about marijuana legalization would entail. Some law enforcement and business representatives have raised issues about the potential of legalization, he added. “Right now, I have serious concerns over legalizing marijuana,” he said.
“I’m fully supportive of medical marijuana, but I do have concerns about the full legalization of recreational marijuana,” Miller said.
Increasing pay rates for direct service providers who assist those with disabilities, for example, is another focus of Pelowski’s. “It’s an extremely high priority for us,” he said.
Miller said he has authored a bill to increase funding for nursing homes and disability service providers that the Senate passed last year and which he hopes the Senate passes again this session. “It’s very important that we care for our most vulnerable citizens, including support for those who care for our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.
This session is moving more quickly than Pelowski has seen sessions progress before, he said. He hopes to avoid situations this session in which the legislature considers large omnibus bills soon, rather than in the final weeks of the session, he said.
Lawmakers will also be keeping in mind budgetary proposals from Walz. Recently, he proposed a K-12 funding increase and child tax credit for low income families, in addition to funding for paid family medical leave, small businesses, clean energy and agriculture.
