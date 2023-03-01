by CESAR SALAZAR
Minnesota state legislators recently passed the Drivers License for All bill (HF 4), which could pave the way for undocumented immigrants to get valid driver’s licenses. Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) voted in favor of the bill, while Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), Sen. Steve Drazkwoski (R-Mazeppa), and Rep. Steve Jacob (R-Altura), voted against it.
Ultimately, HF 4 was passed by both the Minnesota House and Senate, with a 69-60 vote in the House on January 30 and a 34-31 vote in the Senate on February 21. The bill would see that qualified undocumented immigrants could apply for and be granted a valid Minnesota driver’s license for the purpose of identification. Currently, applicants for a license are required to have proof of legal residency, a law that was put in place by former Governor Tim Pawlenty in 2003.
Proponents of the bill argue that HF 4 would make Minnesota roads safer, with undocumented immigrants being able to learn and take driver’s tests.
Opponents argue that HF 4 is unfair to legal residents and that the language of the bill could lead to voter fraud.
Pelowski and Miller said they voted based on constituents’ desires.
Pelowski said he supports the bill based on the support from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, police and sheriff departments, and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association. “I supported HF 4 as a business issue supported by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as a business employment issue, and by law enforcement as a transportation security issue,” Pelowski said in a text.
In 2019, the Winona City Council, the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, and Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude came out in support of a similar bill to grant licenses to undocumented immigrants.
“I’ve heard from many constituents on both sides of the issue of allowing people who are here illegally to get a driver’s license,” Miller said in an email. “While I understand both sides of the issue, the vast majority of feedback I received was opposed to the bill.”
Jacob said he voted against it as it would be unfair to residents who worked towards becoming legal citizens and obtaining driver’s licenses the proper way.
Drazkowki was not immediately available for comment. In his monthly column, Drazkowki wrote, “... It creates a serious threat to national security. Until REAL ID is fully enforced, a current Minnesota license is used for access to federal facilities. That means an illegal immigrant with bad intentions would be able to easily gain access to federal facilities using this piece of identification.”
Jacob and Drazkowksi argued that the bill would open the doors for undocumented immigrants to vote in elections.
“The bill appears to be a stepping stone towards giving illegal immigrants a route to vote,” Jacob said in an email. “Many of my constituents already have legitimate concerns about voter fraud. Now the Democrats are allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a license that looks identical to the license used by Minnesotans, and purposely refusing to add the words ‘not for voting purposes’ so there can be no differentiation between a citizen and non-citizen.”
In a tweet, Democratic Secretary of State of Minnesota Steve Simon wrote, “The Drivers Licenses for All bill will not change Minnesota election laws at all. Many people who are ineligible to vote (like green card holders or 16-year-olds) already have drivers licenses. For that reason, drivers licenses are not used as proof of citizenship.”
Some local Republican legislators also criticized Democrats for not conceding to Republican amendments, with Democratic legislators voting along party lines, including Republican proposals to mark the licenses as not for voting.
“There has been a genuine effort over the last few years to create a bipartisan solution, including marking the licenses as ‘for driving purposes only,’” Miller said. “None of the 26 amendments that were offered to make reasonable changes to the bill were accepted. Unfortunately, like many others this session, the bill became highly partisan and passed on a party-line vote.”
HF 4 is currently awaiting action from Governor Tim Walz. Walz said he’d sign the bill into law if it makes it into his desk, which in turn would take effect in October, according to the Sahan Journal.
