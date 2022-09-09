by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As schools nationwide begin a new academic year, many report staffing shortages. Locally, schools are experiencing some staffing needs while feeling relatively well off with employment levels.
When Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) began working to hire staff members for the 2022-2023 school year in March, it had 58 vacancies, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said. Now, the district has 12, and of those positions, only one is a role requiring an education license, she said. Other districts have bigger challenges, Solheid said.
The district is still trying to fill an early childhood education position, Solheid said. It has been harder to fill because it is a part-time position that is not eligible for benefits, she continued. She said she was slightly concerned about the vacancy, as a substitute teacher may be required at the start of the year for the program to run.
The district also was not able to fill a general music teaching position at the middle school, Solheid said, so a current staff member is now covering the classes.
“I feel like, as a district, we’re probably in a little bit better of a position than my colleagues across the state,” Solheid said, adding that she has heard from some who are still trying to fill five to seven roles requiring an education license, particularly in the area of special education. WAPS was able to fill about seven special education positions, she said, with just a few being filled by those with education degrees not specifically in the special education field, meaning they require particular permission to teach in that field.
Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC) Superintendent Troy White said C-FC is “probably at a little bit better place” when it comes to staffing compared to other districts. By the first day of school, the district filled its teaching positions, he said, hiring 10 individuals. C-FC projects there will be a teaching vacancy for one department by the end of the school year, as a staff member returned from retirement to teach in the department for a limited time, he said. The district also recently hired several support staff members to help in areas such as classrooms and the kitchen, he said. Meanwhile, C-FC contracts with a state organization for some staffing in areas such as leading the special education department and providing physical therapy, he continued. “We’re short, but schools seem to do an amazing job of figuring it out every September,” he said. It seems more people are leaving the education profession, he said, as they reach retirement or face the continuing struggles in the education field resulting from the pandemic, while fewer people are joining the profession.
Districts continue to work to bring in new staff members. WAPS staff have attended several job fairs to try to recruit new employees, Solheid said, and staff continue to keep job postings updated online. Additionally, staff receive a newsletter from the human resources department with information about job openings, she said, so they can share those details with others who may be interested in coming to work at WAPS. There has also been some creativity in combining part-time jobs or paring down job hours to encourage people to accept positions, she added.
At C-FC, social media and word of mouth are among the tools used, White said. He added that he has discussed with higher education providers offering opportunities for those pursuing education degrees to gain experience in the building before graduating.
School Board member Jim Schul said that while WAPS works to meet staffing needs, he would like the School Board to evaluate the human resources department’s needs. He raised some concerns about ensuring the department was staffed and supported. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said that if the board did so, it would need to evaluate all other departments’ needs, as well.
Families recognized the importance of schools during the pandemic, White said, and staffing needs circle back to that recognition. “The value we provide communities is so impactful beyond whether kids learn a subject or not,” he said. “We need everybody to realize that and help pick up that slack so we have enough staffing to do this.”
