Winona Area Public Schools, Winona State University, and Minnesota State College Southeast called off activities due to a major winter storm expected tonight and tomorrow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Winona County from Wednesday afternoon through Friday night, forecasting 4-7 inches of snow, high winds that could cause drifting snow and poor visibility, and dangerously cold wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees.
Winona Area Public Schools
Due to the expected bad weather, Winona Area Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, December 22. All athletic and after-school activities and Community Education classes are canceled.
For Key Kids families already enrolled for snow care, Key Kids is planning to provide care at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road, from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Winona Area Public Schools will also be on winter break through Monday, January 2. School will resume on Tuesday, January 3.
Many of the district’s offices are open regardless of the weather. Call the specific office for more information.
Winona State University
Due to the forecast for extreme cold and winds, Winona State University will be closed all day on Thursday, December 22. This applies to all site locations in Winona and Rochester. Classes and events will be canceled. All buildings and offices not listed below will be closed and locked. This includes Student Union, Krueger Library, the IWC, Health Services, and the WSU Children’s Center. WSU residence halls will continue to operate under winter break guidelines. Campus Security will be available. Call 507-457-5555.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Due to the winter storm warning for heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and dangerously cold wind chills, Minnesota State College Southeast Red Wing and Winona campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, and Friday, December 23, 2022.
All college buildings will be closed. Classes and activities are canceled. Faculty and staff do not report.
