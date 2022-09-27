by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Local schools’ state test scores increased in some subjects last school year, while remaining behind pre-pandemic scores. Schools across the U.S. are facing pandemic learning loss. St. Charles School District’s scores were above statewide averages, Lewiston-Altura School District’s (L-A) were in line with statewide averages and Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) were lower than statewide averages.
At WAPS, the percentage of students proficient in science increased by about 1 percent between 2021 and 2022 to about 35 percent. WAPS’ results were about 6 points lower than the state average in 2022 of about 41 percent. The 35 percent proficiency was also a decrease from the approximately 51 percent of students proficient in science at WAPS in 2019. Students did not take state tests in 2020 due to the pandemic. The percentage of students proficient in math increased approximately 3 percent from 2021 to 2022 to about 36 percent. WAPS’ proficiency of about 36 percent was about 9 points lower than the statewide average, and represented a decrease of about 13 percent from WAPS proficiency in 2019.
The percentage of students proficient in reading at WAPS increased from 40 percent in 2021 to 41.5 percent in 2022. The district’s results were about 10 points lower than the state average. The 41.5 percent proficiency was also lower than WAPS’ proficiency rate in 2019, which was about 49 percent.
With regard to math and reading scores over the past several years, WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the pandemic affected students’ learning. She added that she thinks the district can consider the data to determine its current standing, but it would probably not necessarily drive any changes WAPS makes, as the data comes from a test students take once. Staff use the scores, not to evaluate individual students, she said, but to adjust how they teach at a grade or department level based on standards that the tests illustrate they need to address more with students.
At L-A, the percentage of students proficient in reading was approximately 53 percent in 2022. That proficiency represented an increase of about 2 percent from 2021 scores, and also about 2 percent greater than the state average and about 10 percent lower than the district’s proficiency in 2019.
About 45 percent of students at L-A were proficient in math in 2022, an increase of about 14 percent from 2021 scores. The district’s proficiency was in line with the state average and about 4 percent lower than L-A’s proficiency in 2019.
About 41 percent of L-A students were proficient in science in 2022, an increase of 2 percent from the district’s 2021 scores, and in line with the state average, but about 8 percent lower than the district’s proficiency in 2019.
At St. Charles School District, the percentage of students proficient in science decreased, from 50.6 percent in 2021 to 49.4 percent in 2022. The district’s results represented a drop from its 2019 proficiency rate of about 62 percent, while it was about 8 points above the state average for 2022.
The percentage of students proficient in reading at St. Charles decreased slightly between 2021 and 2022 from about 53 percent to 52.5 percent. The district’s proficiency was about 1.5 percent above the state average and about 13 percent lower than its proficiency in 2019.
At St. Charles, about 51 percent of students were proficient in math in 2022. That proficiency represented an increase of about 7 percent from the 2021 proficiency rate, and about 6 percent greater than the state average. The proficiency also represented a decrease of about 14 percent from the district’s 2019 proficiency.
WAPS staff will review the district’s data next month, Freiheit said. They will consider how to apply it while the district works on implementing MTSS (multi-tiered systems of support), a system to strengthen the general instruction all students receive, as well as provide extra help and challenge, based on students’ needs. Freiheit said the district will also analyze how state test scores compare with scores on the day-to-day, in-class assessments teachers use.
