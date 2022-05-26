by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) used the Emergency Response Team (ERT) during a welfare check on a young woman barricaded inside her residence.
On May 18 at 4:37 a.m., the WPD conducted a welfare check on a young woman at a residence on Franklin Street at the request of the woman’s family, friends, and others after multiple failed attempts to contact her via phone, email, or in-person at her residence. Reportedly, the reporting parties had been unable to make contact with the woman since early April and were concerned about her state of being. She allegedly had not been seen leaving her residence for days prior to the welfare check.
According to WPD, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived on the scene after they had attempted to contact her again by knocking on her door, messaging her, and by sending notes under the door.
The ERT is the WPD’s equivalent to a conventional SWAT team used in other cities. The WPD typically uses the ERT when people are making threats and acting aggressively. In this case, WPD Chief of Police Tom Williams said the ERT was used, in part, because it had tools to get through the barricaded door. “Rather than just having a uniformed officer go in there, we thought the ERT has a lot more tools than a uniformed officer does,” Williams said.
While she reportedly did not make threats to harm herself or others, WPD officials were concerned for her well-being as they were unsure if she was meeting her basic needs while she was locked in her residence, according to Williams. According to the WPD, the woman had been reportedly charged with second-degree assault, so authorities were unsure what her reaction to police entering the residence would be. “That's why there was additional caution taken,” Williams said.
The ERT was used to help ensure a visual confirmation of her presence by cutting a hold in her front door and sending in a robot, Williams said. The ERT entered the residence by removing the door hinges, he reported.
When officers entered the residence, they attempted to talk to her but she remained unresponsive, according to the WPD. Officers took her safely without incident to Winona Health on a court order to receive appropriate care.
No injuries or citations were reported.
“We wanted to make sure our actions didn’t force her to do something that she wouldn’t have otherwise done,” Williams said. He continued, “We were able to get her the help she needs.”
