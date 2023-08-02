by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Fourteen-year-old Dean Thompson’s interest in video games started young. Since the age of eight he was creating small mobile games, but when he started getting into virtual reality (VR), his dad Jerhad Thompson said it’d be up to him to figure it out. “You're going into a space that I don't know anything about. So if you want the answers, then you have to want it, you have to dig for it and find it,” Jerhad said. After trial and error and countless YouTube tutorials, Dean released his first VR game called “Penguin Paradise,” with help from his father and 16-year-old brother Emmet Thompson. As the game approaches its one year anniversary in late August, it has over 2,000 reviews and a small but growing team working behind the scenes.
“Penguin Paradise” is a VR game with a variety of game modes to play, such as freeze tag, skiing, sledding, or a battle royale, offered for free on the Oculus App Lab. With the game's release, Dean created Sava Studios and now works with his brother and father and a few others. Emmet works as the community manager and Jerhad works as the company’s business manager. “I’ve been excited for it since the beginning and all the way through,” Jerhad said.
Inspiration for “Penguin Paradise” came down to the movement style. Movement in VR can be done in various ways including point and click teleportation, traditional controller thumbstick input, physically walking, or, as in the case with “Penguin Paradise,” arm movements. The game takes inspiration from the movement system of “Gorilla Tag” in which players move their arms to propel themselves in whatever direction they want to go in a fluid and responsive manner. Dean and Emmet both agreed that VR with its headset offers a more immersive experience that puts the player in the virtual world.
Early on, Dean spent a lot of time learning to code. He said YouTube was a huge help, and he learned a lot from it. Both Dean and Emmet are homeschooled and have been nearly their entire lives. Dean said that being homeschooled opened up a lot of time to focus on his passion. “[Homeschooling] helped us train a more creative mind,” Emmet added.
Once “Penguin Paradise” was released, Dean started livestreaming the game everyday for people to watch, and slowly gained an audience, which helped promote the game. “Eventually I started to go into other people's Discords, like YouTubers and things, and asked them to make a video on [“Penguin Paradise”] … just any video on it helps promote the game to other people,” Dean said. The team caught their big break when a famous YouTuber made a video on “Penguin Paradise” and its popularity blew up from there, according to Dean.
Dean gave a word of advice for anyone interested in video game creation. “If something doesn't work, then just keep trying because there's got to be a way to do it … If other people have done it, there is a way to do it,” Dean said. “So if you fail … just try to find another way to fix it.”
Jerhad, who works on the business end of the company, said part of their strategy as a company is to keep the game fresh. To do this, they continuously produce and add new content to the game during weekly updates. These additions can range from new cosmetics to customize your avatar, powerups, or even new game modes. Jerhad said they are working on a couple of games for the future. One game will be an alien game that will be released within the next 30 days, according to Jerhad, and the other game is a flight simulator that players will be able to fly in by flapping their arms like a bird.
“I love my job, so I'm just going to keep doing it and working on the new games too,” Dean said.
