Long-awaited trail work underway

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Four new hiking and mountain biking trails are coming to Winona this summer as work on the first two phases of Winona’s Bluffs Traverse project kicks into gear.
The Bluffs Traverse trail-building project is a multi-year project that will improve hiking and biking trail options with an end goal of connecting Sugar Loaf Park, Garvin Heights, and Bluffside Park, aka Holzinger Trails. After years of fundraising and receiving permit approval from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) late last year, work on four new trails at Bluffside Park, totaling 5.36 miles of new trails, started this year. Currently, construction of a new downhill mountain bike trail has closed trails at the base of the bluff at Bluffside Park since last month. This new trail will be completed next week, according to Winona Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Alicia Lano, and work on another mountain bike trail and two multi-use trails will begin immediately after. Lano said all four trails will be completed by early October.
The International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) is working on the first trail and will be joined by Rock Solid Trail Contracting on the other three. Lano said construction of the three trails will overlap as they move between trails to avoid disturbing the timber rattlesnake, a state threatened species, during critical times.
Lano urged people to respect trail closure signs. “The worry is that with construction happening above them, a rock might get dislodged and tumble down towards them. So just please respect the trail closure signs,” Lano said.
In total, the city of Winona has raised $1.2 million for the first two phases of the Bluffs Traverse project. From 2020 to 2022, the city received $963,320 in state funding, along with $228,830 in matching dollars from the city, and $12,000 from Winona Area Mountain Bikers.
Winona’s Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard said the DNR’s environmental permit was vital to get before beginning work. “In addition to taking steps to limit impacts … a critical piece of that [permit] is to enhance habitat elsewhere. So we are, as part of that permit, required to restore bluff prairie throughout the Bluffs Traverse,” Howard said.
As part of the permit, the city is required to restore 12.9 acres of bluff prairie habitat along the west, central and east areas of the bluffs. The restoration process involves removing invasive plant species such as buckthorn, honeysuckle, or bittersweet and spraying herbicide. Then conducting controlled prairie burns to stave off invasive plant species and rejuvenate the native prairie. According to Howard, some restoration work in the eastern area around Sugar Loaf has been done, and he hopes to do more prairie restoration work in three or four areas this fall.
In preparation for this project, Winona conducted an ecological survey of the Bluffs Traverse area, Howard said. “That helped guide where trail work would be going to avoid sensitive areas and areas of high ecological biodiversity,” he said. The study highlighted erosion and invasive species as serious threats to Winona's blufflands and recommended numerous steps the city could take to protect them. Howard emphasized that the city consulted with the DNR to minimize the impact on threatened species, such as the timber rattlesnake.
Howard said the trails are being built to limit erosion. “They're building trails that will ideally shed water off the side rather than have the water run the course of the trail,” Howard said. He continued, saying there are also barriers being added to slow and guide waterflow.
Lano said the community will be involved in naming the new trails as well as possibly renaming old trails.
Currently the trail construction is the focus, but Lano said added parking and a new trailhead will be added at the west end of Wincrest Drive.
“This project will go on for years because there's still a lot to do,” Lano said about the Bluffs Traverse project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.