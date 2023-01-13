by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona State University (WSU) has not yet found a buyer for its former West Campus dorm, Lourdes Hall.
WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was working to sell its three West Campus properties — the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall — in the hopes of moving all student housing onto the main campus in the future, providing students with more contemporary housing and saving on building operation and maintenance costs. The university made the announcement against a backdrop of facing declining enrollment.
Cotter Schools then announced in spring 2022 that it would purchase the Tau Center and Maria Hall for their appraised values, $3.15 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Cotter Schools leaders have not yet announced plans for utilizing the buildings, but the purchases came as Cotter works to expand its facilities and move elementary students to its main campus from St. Stan’s.
Today, Lourdes Hall does not yet have a buyer. WSU has not received any offers on the building, according to Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and Media Relations Andrea Northam.
Last fall, Vice President of Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen said in a statement that Lourdes Hall was for sale at its appraised value of $3.25 million, and if a sale was not proceeding by December 1, 2022, WSU would probably work with a broker or agent. Earlier in 2022, Ellinghuysen said the university was considering selling Lourdes Hall below its appraised value, following Cotter’s purchase of the other two West Campus properties. In a March 2022 interview, Ellinghuysen said of Lourdes, “Now this is the next stage where technically it can be offered for less than appraised value.”
The plan that Ellinghuysen outlined is not yet happening, however. As of now, the university is not working with a realtor, according to Northam. Additionally, the university has not yet decided to sell Lourdes Hall below its appraised value. Last month, Northam said the system would need to grant approval for WSU to accept an offer lower than the appraised value. The Minnesota State system has not ruled on that, Northam said this month.
WSU is now collaborating with the Minnesota State system on deciding how to proceed, including discussions on whether the university could accept a price lower than the appraised value, according to Northam.
