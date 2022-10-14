by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Public Library is a valuable institution for the city, and former Winonan James William Werner certainly thought so. In fact, Werner left the library with $300,000 after his passing to help further reading and education in the city.
The library recently received Werner’s unprecedented, generous gift and hopes to put the money to good use in his name.
Werner’s niece, Julia Graham, talked about Werner’s life and his history and spoke very highly of him, adding that Werner was practically a father figure to her and her brother. “He helped save my sanity when I was growing up, basically,” Graham said.
Werner was also very passionate about education, especially in smaller places like Winona where he grew up, Graham said. “He was a very strong proponent of education and also reading,” she said. She continued, “I believe that’s why he selected the library. He was very passionate about education, being read to, and learning how to read. He used to spell things backward, and because he would do that when we were kids, that’s actually how I learned to spell. I’m a total stickler for spelling now and I 100 percent blame him,” she said, laughingly.
According to Werner’s obituary, Werner, born June 13, 1928, here in Winona, was raised as a Midwest farm boy in the region. Werner was an avid lover of the outdoors and a strong proponent of education. Werner received his bachelor’s degree from Winona State Teachers' College in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army. He later received his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1956 and subsequently moved to California, teaching English and Spanish in the area, according to Graham.
Werner lived his life in California, receiving another master’s degree and a doctorate before deciding to retire. Werner was involved in numerous archeological dig sites and was a volunteer at a local botanic garden in his golden years, Graham said. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and gardening. Werner passed away in his home in California at the age of 72 on March 22, 2001, and was buried back home in Witoka, according to the obituary.
For Werner’s last wishes, his money was put into a trust where dividends would pay out to his niece and nephew for 20 years, after which the initial funds would be equally distributed to the Winona Public Library and the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden in Claremont, Calif., where he volunteered at, Graham said.
“I think that’s fantastic, because like I said, he never wanted kids,” Graham said. “It’s nice that something will live on for all.”
Graham finished talking about her uncle by saying, “I miss him.”
The donation is essentially his legacy, as he never had kids of his own, Graham said. The $300,000 that he left for the library didn’t come with any stipulations for the library. Werner and Graham simply want it to be used to help the community. Graham wrote a letter to the library to inform them about the incoming donation. “I just wanted to tell [the library] how much he loved learning and education and the libraries,” Graham said. “I really hope that it went towards something that he felt strongly about.”
Winona Public Library Director Lezlea Dahlke spoke about the letter she received from Graham. “[Graham] said she hoped that it could make a difference for us,” Dahlke said of the letter. “She fondly remembers this historic building and our lovely river town as a place she visited as a child in the summers, which is kind of cool.”
In between Werner’s death and the library receiving the donation this fall, the library had little knowledge of the donation. The library received quarterly statements about the trust’s annuity for the past 20 years, but the library didn’t know what they were for or why they were getting them, Dahlke mentioned. She said that the statements were simply archived.
In Dahlke’s time as director and as far as she’s aware, the substantial donation to the library is unprecedented in the library’s history. “It’s not that commonplace for us to garner donations over even $500,” Dahlke said. “We have a lot of local support, but typically it’s more in a fundraising effort … We’ve had a few handful [donations] in the last couple of years that have been over $500. Of course, one of those has been a sizable $50,000 gift. This $300,000 gift is very rare, it’s a unique situation for us to be in.”
As for what the donation could be used for, Dahlke said, “We haven’t identified one large project yet. It may be combined with the other $50,00 donation we received last year. It may be best utilized in a big effort down the road, but as of right now, we just have a handful of smaller wishlist things that we’d like to take care of first.”
Some of the projects Dahlke said the donation could be used toward included converting the DVD room into a meeting space, transforming an area of the library into a reading nook, more comfortable seating for patrons, and building updates that are currently in the city’s capital improvement plan, such as repainting. “Now, we’ve got this little bit of breathing room to take care of some of those projects,” Dahlke said.
Winona City Council members were left surprised when they were informed of the donation during the October 3 City Council meeting. “Wow, I don’t know if I can top that, but thank you to his family and to James Werner himself for considering the library,” council member Michelle Alexander said at the meeting. “What an amazing donation. What a legacy to leave.”
Overall, Dahlke said the donation will have a positive impact on the library. “It’s a nice positive boost as we are updating our strategic plan and kind of making the framework of what the future looks like here for the short and the long term,” Dahlke said. “This gift will go a long way.”
