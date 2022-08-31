by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Jefferson Elementary School, the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and Winona Senior High School (WSHS) will receive state support after the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) last week identified them as having low academic performance based on factors such as state test scores and graduation rates.
The state identified the schools through the North Star Accountability system. Due to low test scores in math and reading for students in special education, the state will provide Jefferson with targeted support. According to state documents outlining how MDE identifies them, schools receiving targeted support have academic metrics averaging below state thresholds over multiple years. In 2022, 61.9 percent of students in special education at Jefferson did not meet standards on state math tests, and 66.7 percent did not meet standards on state reading tests.
According to the documents, support at Jefferson could include training and networking from a state Regional Center of Excellence.
“We are keenly aware of the achievement and opportunity gap for students receiving special education services,” Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen said in a press release. “The district’s work in the implementation of MTSS will help to identify and intervene sooner and more specifically. Additionally, all special educators are focusing their professional development on student goals being standards-aligned in order to accelerate learning for students receiving special education services.”
As the ALC’s four-year graduation rate was below 67 percent, the state will provide it with comprehensive support, a higher level of state intervention. “Schools identified for comprehensive support receive ongoing onsite assistance from the Regional Centers of Excellence,” according to the documents.
ALC staff worked with a Regional Center of Excellence representative in recent years on a three-year improvement plan after the state identified the school through the North Star Accountability System in 2018. The ALC’s graduation rate was 34.4 percent in 2021, an increase from 18 percent in 2019 and 17.9 percent in 2020.
The state also will provide support at WSHS as it refers students to the ALC.
“We are excited for the additional support, because we feel we already have a great plan for helping meet the needs of our individual students,” Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a press release. She added, “We know that we can do better for our students, families and community. We are grateful for the support, and look forward to the work ahead.”
According to the press release, Freiheit will receive more information about the support next month.
According to an MDE statement, the state identified hundreds of schools for support. There are over 2,000 schools in Minnesota.
