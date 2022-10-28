by CESAR SALAZAR
With the many regions in the country experiencing a drought, low water levels on the Mississippi River in the South are affecting commerce along the river. Many southern states have seen major problems with boat traffic on the river, with many boats being blocked or being unable to get through in some parts due to very low water. Winona has also seen its share of problems caused by the river down south, with a tour boat having to adjust its route bypassing the city, and the Port Authority seeing much fewer barges this fall.
CD Corporation, a Winona barge-loading company, has experienced a delay in barge traffic with the low water levels on the Mississippi River, according to its president, Dan Nisbit. He said that the situation is unprecedented for him and that he hasn’t seen the issue to this extreme in his time. Some of his options include using freight routes when barges reach further south; however, he explained that freight rates have gone up to haul alongside the route outside of the river.
The Winona Port Authority has seen a major decrease in barges in September, according to Winona Development Coordinator Nick Larson. For the month of September, the city tallied 136 barges in 2020, 84 in 2021, and only 50 this year, he explained. He said that there is definitely a slowdown in barges and that water levels have affected the movement of barges. Typically, barges would load up to a certain level here in Winona before loading up more down south, but with the low water levels, they haven’t been able to haul as much tonnage, he said.
One of the biggest commodities to ship on the Mississippi River, grains, have actually maintained a high price, according to University of Minnesota Grain Market Economist Edward Usset. He explained that what isn’t normal is the grain prices in Winona. “Normally, I would expect southwestern Minnesota corn and soybean bids to be 20-30 cents less than bids at Savage, or Winona for that matter,” Usset said. “Yet, this year, it’s just the opposite.” Barge companies are actually bidding 30-40 cents higher for bids south of Minnesota, something Usset said he’d never seen occur previously.
Another industry that’s seeing the effects of the low-water levels is the tourism industry. While tourist boats are still coming in, some issues — while not directly caused by Winona’s water levels — have arisen. American Cruise Lines Director of City Partnerships Frank Klipsch explained that the American Splendor didn’t make its stop in Winona on October 23 due to water levels getting too low in the southern states, making it possibly miss the rest of its tour if the water levels get too low. “This is a very unique situation,” Klipsch said. “We occasionally struggle with high and low water, but this is really a total outlier. This is the most severe it’s been, I think in at least most [of the] history that we know of, anyway.” Klipsch said he doesn’t foresee any further situations like the one on Sunday for the rest of the cruises’ seasons.
While the main problem affecting river traffic are water levels in the South, the Upper Mississippi River is also experiencing water levels lower than normal, as well. The water levels in Winona are low but won’t be reaching record-breaking levels, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Boyne. Typically, water levels are low around fall, so the lower water levels are not exceptionally low, he said. However, he added that the drought in the region is making the river’s water level lower this year. He explained that it should be closer to 6 feet but it is currently sitting at about 5.7 feet. The drought is also exasperated by the lack of precipitation, with September only receiving 1.03 inches of rain compared to the average of 3.75 inches, Boyne explained.
Historically, the river’s intake of water decreases over the summer and levels out around October, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, Primary Mississippi River Regulator Daniel Fasching. He added that water flow was actually lower last year versus this year and that the drought this year has caused a lower rate of water.
Fasching explained that in the navigation channel for barges, the water flow and levels are maintained at a minimum 9-foot depth, even during the most extreme droughts. He added that people might notice lower water levels outside of the navigation routes on the Mississippi as those areas are not maintained like the navigation channel. “The lock and dam structures combined with dredging actions guarantee at least a minimum 9-foot depth, as long as boats use the navigation channel, which commercial barges do,” Fasching said.
A point that many brought up was that the situation would ultimately be helped by precipitation. “If we don’t get rain, it’s not going to improve without rain,” Usset said. “We need water. Whether or not that comes back, I just don’t know if it would take one big torrential downpour … maybe that would relieve things.”
Boyne said while winter precipitation is harder to predict, it could continue to remain fairly low.
