by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl is hoping to gather neighborhood input on what residents would like to see at the former Madison Elementary School property site in 2023. The city of Winona allocated $69,000 for a playground this October, but city staff have yet to set any concrete plans for what the park site could house.
The city acquired a small slice of the former Madison Elementary School property in 2019 after citizens’ concerns about losing playspace in the area, as the school building was developed into apartments. The city purchased the southernmost part of the property for $155,000 in the hope to develop a play space in the future, knowing that the city wouldn’t have any funds available at the time to develop a play space, but could in the future. Now, city staff have budgeted $69,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the development of a playground.
The city’s portion of the Madison school property is currently occupied by a run-down basketball court and a swing set. Earlier this year, city staff said they planned to evaluate the condition of play spaces throughout the city and make sure playgrounds are “safe and accessible.”
Ubl said there are no plans for the Madison playground at this time, or what the $69,000 will go towards. “We have not done any work on Madison playground to date,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got it in the budget. It is a line item for 2023. We haven’t started the planning process for that location yet.”
In terms of equipment, Ubl said he’d like to gather public input before moving forward. “We certainly want the neighborhood involved in that discussion and some input from the neighborhood,” Ubl said. He continued, “Before any work is done, we would like in 2023 to start having discussions with the neighborhood and the area around there about what they’d like to see in that location.”
In terms of when a plan could be ready, Ubl said, “That will happen likely in late 2023.”
