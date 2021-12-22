Main Square razing auditorium for parking

by CHRIS ROGERS
It was once a jewel, but after languishing in disrepair for years, the former Winona Junior High School auditorium is coming down to make way for an enclosed, surface-level parking facility. The Winona Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) and Winona City Council approved the historic building’s demolition last fall, and Bob Kierlin’s Main Square Development had initially planned on constructing a parking ramp in its place, possibly in partnership with the city. Now Main Square intends to build surface-level parking, and while a deal with the city for a small amount of public parking is still a possibility, it’s not top of mind for either party.
Main Square Development company purchased the auditorium property for under $3,000 from MetroPlains in October, and Main Square contractors began tearing the building down last week. The new enclosed parking will serve tenants at Main Square’s apartments on Fifth and Main streets and uncovered parking will serve some of the tenants of MetroPlains’ Washington Crossings apartments in the remaining former junior high buildings.
“The plan is that there’s going to be a parking facility that’s mostly for Main Square, but some of that may be open to others if there’s a demand, if we don’t have enough people to fill it for Main Square,” Main Square property manager Tom Hoseck told the Post. He continued, “It won’t be a ramp. I think it will be enclosed parking on grade for us, and an on-grade, open half for the second half.”
Hoseck explained why Main Square nixed earlier plans for a parking ramp, saying, “That [decision] was made, because of, at this point, just cost. I don’t know that it’s completely out of the question that there would be a ramp, but I don’t know that we’re seeing that we would need it. It’s going to be pretty expensive to build something anyway, and then if you start going into ramps, that just makes it even more expensive.”
Winona Economic Development Director Lucy McMartin said that discussions of the city partnering with Main Square on a parking ramp changed partly due to Main Square’s needs. She added, “The second thing is … they are not necessarily looking at a parking structure because the city does not have the need for 60-80 stalls, for example, in that area. If there are a few stalls that remain for the library or a drop-off, we’ll look to communicate with them.” She explained, “Part of that is, we need to measure the needed demand [for parking in that area], and the needed demand is small.”
City officials and senior center members have previously said that, a block away, the city’s Friendship Center is in need of nearby, accessible parking.
The former junior high auditorium was a remarkable building in rough shape. It was home to a 1,000-seat theater, gymnasium, swimming pool, and locker rooms. The theater was adorned with Art Deco details, and its lobby was clad in Biesanz stone. The school’s closure in the 1990s was contentious, and while MetroPlains’ conversion of the former junior high’s classrooms into apartments was a success for historic preservation and reuse, many attempts to find a new life for the auditorium never panned out. The theater sat empty for years, and in 2016, drain pipes froze and burst, flooding the building, an issue that continued for months. By the time MetroPlains and then-prospective buyer Main Square sought city approval to demolish the historic building in 2020, the city building official reported that, while structurally sound, toxic mold from water infiltration had made the auditorium hazardous.
In 2020, MetroPlains’ Gary Stenson said, “I think we’ve explored enough options [for saving the auditorium] over the last 15 years. It’s sad to see a structure come down, but on the other hand, it’s on valuable land that can provide parking for other developments downtown.”
The HPC approved demolition of the locally and nationally recognized historic building with open-ended requirements that Main Square salvage pieces from the former structure. After Main Square appealed that requirement, calling it too vague and onerous, the City Council approved the demolition with a more modest plan for salvaging some pieces of the structure. Assistant City Planner Luke Sims said the materials saved from the building include a balcony railing, theater seat metalwork, the building’s cornerstone, a time capsule, and the “Tickets Booth” stone engraving.
MetroPlains’ holding company still owes the city roughly $400,000 on a loan for the creation of Washington Crossings’ affordable apartment units in 1999. The City Council and Port Authority Commission released claims to the auditorium property last year to allow the deal with Main Square to go forward.
