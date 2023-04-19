Major flooding expected on Mississippi

by CHRIS ROGERS
Local residents and Cochrane-Fountain City High School students were busy filling sandbags on Tuesday, as officials and volunteers worked to construct a barrier to prevent the rising river from engulfing Highway 35 in downtown Fountain City. The Mississippi River is expected to continue rising, reach one of its top five highest flood levels on record, and crest this weekend or early next week.
At Winona, the river reached moderate flood stage (15 feet) on Monday and is expected to reach major flood stage (18 feet) by next Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS Hydrologist Jordan Wendt said more precipitation coming Wednesday and Thursday could accelerate that rise, and a new probability model predicts a 25-75 percent chance of the river reaching 18.1-19.1 feet over the next week and a roughly five percent chance of it reaching 20 feet. The levee system in Winona is designed to handle 22 feet.
“So at this time, it does look very likely that the Mississippi River at Winona will experience at least major flooding, but how far into major flood levels is still to be determined,” Wendt said.
“It looks like the river will crest late this weekend or early next week, and fortunately next week looks dry,” Wendt continued. He added, “It’ll take a little bit of time for the river to recede, and we’ll remain in this vulnerable stage where even though the river has crested, it doesn’t mean it couldn’t crest again.”
Recalling the closure of Highway 35 due to flooding in 2019, Fountain City Mayor Gwen Katula said, “It makes downtown quiet when it happens.” She said over 50 people showed up Tuesday morning, with more expected in the afternoon, and work on the flood barrier to prevent that closure was progressing well.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Winona last Wednesday to discuss flood preparations with city officials, part of a tour of Southeast Minnesota. Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang said that sandbags used to seal off openings in the levee — such as at Levee Park or the Winona Marina — were waiting and ready to go, and he said the city would begin 24/7 dike patrols when the river hit 16 feet, which happened this Tuesday.
“Every time you hear that word ‘winter of the century’ or ‘storm of the century’ Mother Nature says, ‘Hold my beer,’ and then you see another one,” Klobuchar said. However, she said she was impressed with Winona authorities’ ability to prepare for major flooding while also dealing with a challenging missing person case.
Klobuchar added that state and federal disaster assistance funding has improved greatly over the last 20 years. “FEMA is not a bad four-letter word, and it’s a good one,” she said. “We’ve tended to get help when we needed it.”
To follow the latest river levels and flooding forecasts, visit www.weather.gov/arx/MississippiRiver_SpringFlood_2023.
