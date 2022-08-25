by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested a Michigan man on potential charges of arson after responding to a fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, outside of the city of Winona. No one was hurt in the fire, deputies reported.
On August 24, at 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested Sean Bond Hanify, 48, of Sparta, Mich., on potential charges of first-degree arson after deputies received a report of a fire breaking out at the 21000 block of Quarry Hill Road.
According to the report, the laundry room area of the seminary was found to be engulfed in flames and smoke. First responders were reportedly able to put out and fire. After investigating the scene, first responders said that they determined the fire appeared to be intentionally set by an individual attending a retreat at the seminary, who was determined to be Hanify. Deputies said Hanify did not state any motives for starting the fire.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no estimation of the damage done to the seminary. The case is under investigation.
