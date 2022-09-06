A 33-year-old Winona man could face felony charges after he allegedly stole a front-end loader in the Mankato Avenue construction zone in Winona and drove it around, striking a water truck, according to police.
Winona Police Department officers arrested Drew Major Fuglestad, 33, of Winona, at 7:18 p.m. last Friday on potential charges of felony motor vehicle theft, driving while intoxicated, driving after cancellation, and leaving the scene of an accident. After responding to a report of an intoxicated individual operating the front-end loader near Bruski Drive and Mankato Avenue, officers said Fuglestad continued to drive the loader after officers activated their emergency lights, before he eventually came to a stop and crawled out of the loader. Fuglestad reportedly refused a blood alcohol content test.
